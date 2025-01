You can download the Singer’s Score (PDF) of the COMMUNION ANTIPHON for the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C). It comes from the book of Nehemiah, and is quite beautiful. You can listen to a rehearsal video I created for my singers. This piece—originally sung on the Ember Wednesday of September—is only sung every three years in the ORDINARY FORM.

