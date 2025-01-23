Isn’t it wonderful to come back to rehearsals after a brief Christmas recess and realize Easter doesn’t come until April 20? It’s tempting to be very relaxed about progress, but I’m trying to keep a sense of momentum. Though I will probably spend a bit of extra time working on vocal production issues with my choir, I want to have all our Triduum and Easter music well in hand by the end of March. That way, we can spend our April rehearsals polishing rather than frantically learning notes.
Don’t Be Fooled by a Late Easter
