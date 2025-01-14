Was “Ordinary Time” Found in the 1962 Missal?

S FAR AS I can tell, experts in Latin never use the term “Ordinary Time.” It’s a terrible translation of per annum. For example, Father Valentine Young, OFM, always translated it as “through the year.” Father Samuel Weber—who for many years taught Latin in the seminary—did the same thing. (Father Samuel Weber was a great admirer of Gregorian Chant. However, when he published his English adaptations, he used the Adalbert Propers instead of the ancient chants in the GRADUALE ROMANUM—and I would give a great deal to know why.)

1962 Missal • In the Roman Rite, Sundays which follow cardinal feasts have a “markèd character.” The Church’s three cardinal feasts are: Epiphany, Easter, and Pentecost. But the reformers (for reasons which have never been explained) eliminated all Sundays of a markèd character. On the other hand, it’s important to realize that Tempus Per Annum initially came from the 1962 MISSALE ROMANUM, which was in many ways of “transitional” missal. I realize some of the so-called “ultra-traditionalists” deny this—but all you have to do is open up the 1962 Missal:

* PDF Download • MISSALE ROMANUM (1962 edition)

—The term “Tempus Per Annum” comes from the 1962 Missal.

“Ordinal” Time? • Online commentators sometimes attempt to justify the faulty translation of tempus per annum by pretending it actually means “Ordinal Time.” That is to say: Sundays ordered one after another. As far as I can tell, there is no justification whatsoever for such a notion. If you don’t believe me, look up the word “ordinary” in the dictionary. Just because two words sound similar doesn’t mean they are synonymous.

Eucharistic Prayer No. 2 • Father Louis Bouyer (the one chosen by the pope to compose EUCHARISTIC PRAYER NO. 2) famously wrote as follows about the changes made to the calendar by the 1960s reformers:

“I prefer to say nothing, or little, about the new calendar, the handiwork of a trio of maniacs who suppressed, with no good reason, Septuagesima and the Octave of Pentecost and who scattered three quarters of the Saints higgledy-piggledy, all based on notions of their own devising! Because these three hotheads obstinately refused to change anything in their work and because the pope wanted to finish up quickly to avoid letting the chaos get out of hand, their project, however insane, was accepted!”

Someday, all of this must be sorted out.

