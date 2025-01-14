Corpus Christi Watershed

Repugnant Rhymes in Hymns

Repeatedly, I have pointed out that the Brébeuf Hymnal is distinguished (among other things) by its elegant and praiseworthy use of rhyme. I have persistently denounced hymnals with “babyfied” or “predictable” or “bland” rhymes. Let me give an example. I noticed a hymn with a particularly repulsive refrain (in terms of its use of rhyme). The verses were much better, as you can see. It turns out the verses were written by Monsignor Ronald Knox—one of the 20th century’s great poets—but some schmuck “affixed” his banal refrain onto it. Reprehensible!

