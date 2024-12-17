A wise priest once said: “It’s good to give people options, but if you give them too many options they become confused and/or resentful.” I’ve made some improvements to the ORDER OF MUSIC (PDF) we use for funerals at my church here in Michigan. Last time I posted such a list, the feedback was very positive. Family members of the deceased are encouraged to choose a COMMUNION HYMN from that sheet, and about 65% do. (Others don’t care, so I choose for them.)
PDF Download • “Order of Music” (Funerals)
