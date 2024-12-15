If I can find the time, I’d love to share recordings of my choir here in Michigan. We’ve only just begun—our choir is literally in its infancy—yet they’re already starting to sound wonderful. Last week we had a fabulous cantor, as this brief mp3 shows. Somebody took a recording of us singing the OFFERTORY HYMN at Mass. It’s ‘live,’ which means you can hear babies crying, the sound of the priest incensing the altar, and so forth. Click here if you want to listen.
‘Live’ Audio Sample (Dec. 2024)
