Download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the 3rd Sunday of Advent (15 December 2024). Set in the first mode—just like the authentic version—this setting manages to capture the “essence” of the famous Gaudete Introit, which Father Valentine Young loved because of the nihil sollíciti sitis text. Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.
“Entrance Chant” • 3rd Sunday of Advent
