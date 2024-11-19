“Reader Feedback” • 19 November 2024

The following came from Beatrice O.

[We usually redact names for anonymity’s sake.]

EAR CCW TEAM: Good morning, I hope this email finds you well. My name is [redacted], and I’m currently gathering materials for a newly ordained priest. Your website has been an invaluable resource in finding materials for singing the Holy Mass in Latin. Thank you for the excellent work you do in preserving and promoting this sacred tradition. For some weeks now, I’ve been searching for musical scores of the Canon Missae in Cantu (“Eucharistic Prayer I”), but unfortunately, I haven’t been able to locate them. I have consulted sources such as GREGOBASE and several PDFs of the GRADUALE ROMANUM, but without success. I’m reaching out in the hope that you might know where I could find these scores. It would mean a great deal to provide this as a gift to my priest friend. Thank you in advance for your assistance, and I greatly appreciate the work you continue to do.

The following is Jeff Ostrowski’s response:

[This response was posted on 19 November 2024.]

The Answer • Beginning on page 1915 of Volume 1 of the special PDF files we posted in 2013, you will find what you seek. Indeed, all four Eucharistic prayers are given there in musical notation.

Jeff’s (Unsolicited) Opinion • That being said, it might be important to remember that it’s quite “untraditional” to sing the Eucharistic Prayer. Throughout the entire history of the Catholic Church this was never done—until the 1970s. Indeed, the person responsible for all the liturgical reforms of the 1960s (viz. CARDINAL LERCARO) declared in a public letter dated 2 March 1965 that priests who pray the Eucharistic Prayer in an audible voice commit an extremely grave liturgical abuse. For many centuries, the Canon was said in a quiet voice: sotto voce. (Cardinal Lercaro was put in charge of all the liturgical reforms by Pope Saint Paul VI.) The 1970s was very much a liturgical low point; the order of the day was “change for the sake of change.” Someday, all this will have to be sorted out.

