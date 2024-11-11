Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

“Quotation” • Pope Pius X on Plainsong

·

In a letter to Msgr. Callegari (1897), Giuseppe Cardinal Sarto—later POPE SAINT PIUS X—wrote as follows: “If I could only make the faithful sing the Kyrie, the Gloria, the Credo, the Sanctus, and the Agnus Dei … that would be to me the finest triumph sacred music could have, for it is in really taking part in the liturgy that the faithful will preserve their devotion. I would take the Tantum Ergo, the Te Deum, and the Litanies sung by the people over any piece of polyphony.” Giuseppe Sarto, as Bishop of Mantua, personally copied (using a primitive duplicator) the sheet music necessary for the choir members, both in figured music and Gregorian chant.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.