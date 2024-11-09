Music List • (32nd Sund. Ordinary Time)

This coming Sunday—10 November 2024—is the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Some have expressed interest in perusing my “ORDER OF MUSIC.” If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The Communion hymn we’re singing a cappella—set to the tune of FREUEN WIR UNS ALL IN EIN—is particularly beautiful. You’ll notice the Communion Hymn is for the SOULS IN PURGATORY, since November is their month.

