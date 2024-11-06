“Entrance Chant” for this Coming Sunday • Jeff Attempts to Accompany Himself on the Organ

EADERS MIGHT BE surprised to learn about the “hidden crosses” associated with running a blog. For one thing, we’re in the public eye. As a result, we become a target for mentally-ill church musicians with too much time on their hands. Although we’re frequently the recipients of defamation, we cannot defend ourselves.1 On a personal level, I’ve accumulated several ‘shadows’ who follow me wherever I go. Have you heard the shadow rhyme?

I have a little shadow that goes in and out with me,

and what can be the use of him is more than I can see.

These ‘shadows’ become obsessed with me and besmirch my reputation however they can, relentlessly lying about me on internet forums, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and so forth. Unpleasantness like this is, unfortunately, the cost of doing business.

Curiosity Killed The Cat • Here’s another example: we sometimes publish emails we receive, but (for the sake of anonymity) we withhold actual names. Whenever we do this, certain people accuse us of creating ‘fake’ letters. Others can’t resist wild speculation about the true identity of our correspondents, and end up arriving at false conclusions. Quite literally, we are “damned if we do damned if we don’t.”

Other Side Of The Coin • But being involved with this blog also brings rich rewards. I truly believe that singing CARMEN GREGORIANUM lifts one’s spirits in a way nothing short of miraculous. Do you agree or disagree? For example, the ENTRANCE CHANT for this coming Sunday is an absolute delight. Playing it on the organ makes me feel happy:

Females Need Not Apply? • Anyone familiar with True Crime television knows the FBI creates “profiles” of criminals whom police are trying to apprehend. When the criminal finally gets caught, 9 out of 10 times the FBI had described him perfectly. I mentioned earlier that I’ve picked up several shadows—i.e. stalkers who are obsessed with me and take every opportunity to besmirch my reputation online. (One in particular has been ‘after me’ since I lived in Texas and shows no signs of relenting.) The other day, I realized something: 100% of these malicious ‘shadows’ are men and 100% are unmarried. (Not one of them is female.) I suppose that’s why they have so much time on their hands!

Today’s Lesson • If you plan on running a blog, expect this kind of thing. Plan for it. Factor it into the equation. As Archbishop Sheen used to say: “Count the costs!” Know that for every 1 email you receive praising your work you’ll receive 100 attacking your efforts. Each morning, before you turn on your phone, make a daily offering. Monsignor Skeris used to secretly offer Mass for his enemies. Indeed, great saints like Father Isaac Jogues rejoiced when they were given the opportunity to do kind acts for the very people who had tortured them without mercy. May God grant us the grace to imitate them!

1 Numerous factors make it inadvisable, unwise, and impossible for us to defend ourselves. For one thing, it would require immense amounts of time and energy—two things we lack. Also, a serious person knows to adhere always to the famous maxim: “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty … and the pig likes it.” But it can be difficult to remain silent—especially when the slander is utterly preposterous and easily refuted.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.