Re: Copyright Status of “Abbey Psalms & Canticles” (PDF Chart)

N THE YEAR 2013, six years after CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED was founded, we adopted a policy which made clear we would no longer respond to any copyright inquiries. We adopted this policy because we’d been burned too many times. People would write to us (asking copyright questions) and we’d respond. Those people would then go online and twist our words. Why’d they do this? Some were malevolent. Others, however, had a false understanding of copyright. No matter how patiently we tried to explain matters to them, it didn’t make any difference. Such people have a belief in their head—which nothing will change. You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but it won’t make any difference. Such people are the reason for our policy.

Abbey Psalms & Canticles

Brief History • Over the past few months, there’s been considerable discussion about whether the Abbey Psalms and Canticles is under copyright. If you’re wondering what the “Abbey Psalms and Canticles” translation is, please research it on GOOGLE. (I can’t explain its provenance; it would take too long.) For the purposes of this article, all you need to know is that the USCCB claims the Abbey Psalms and Canticles will someday replace the translation of the Responsorial Psalms printed in USA lectionaries. Whether this will actually take place is anyone’s guess.*

Damage Control • The Abbey Psalms and Canticles seems to be an effort at “damage control” after the USCCB’s copyright scheme with the Revised-Revised Grail was revealed publicly. Essentially, the copyright for the mandatory (!) psalter had been given to a privately owned, non-Christian company (GIA PUBLICATIONS). Anyone who wanted to celebrate Mass, reproduce the Mass texts, or even broadcast the Mass on television or radio had to first obtain permission (!) from the non-Christian company and pay them money. As you might imagine, these heinous actions caused scandal. Indeed, the managing editor of the Church Music Association of America published an article claiming the Revised-Revised Grail translation had also been embedded in the 3rd edition of the Roman Missal.

I Won’t Do This • I’ve already reminded readers that our long-standing policy forbids us to give advice regarding copyright—under any circumstances—and I have no intention of violating our policy. Therefore, I won’t be publicly revealing my opinion on this matter.

Considerable Discussion • Nevertheless, there’s been considerable discussion online vis-à-vis whether the Abbey Psalms and Canticles translation is a candidate for copyright. Although I refuse to share my thoughts on this matter, our readers have a right to know what the argument is about.

Here’s a chart I made showing common Catholic translations for PSALM 33:

The Issue Described • If I sneak into the LOUVRE tomorrow and draw a mustache on Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, that doesn’t mean I suddenly gain copyright on the Mona Lisa. That’s not how copyright works, even though some publishers claim otherwise. To put the entire issue into a nutshell, the Abbey Psalms and Canticles is virtually identical to translations which exist already. Because it’s so similar, folks are demanding to know whether it can be placed under copyright. They argue that merely changing a word here and there is insufficient to copyright the translation. Consider the first verse of Psalm 33:

Douay-Rheims-Challoner:

I will bless the Lord at all times,

his praise shall be always in my mouth.

Revised Standard Version (Catholic Edition)

I will bless the Lord at all times;

his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

Westminster Translation (1958)

I will bless the Lord at all times:

His praise shall be ever in my mouth.

Ladies of the Grail (1963)

I will bléss the Lórd at all tímes,

his práise álways on my líps;

The New American Bible

I will bless the Lord at all times;

his praise shall be always in my mouth.

Revised-Revised Grail Psalter

I will bless the Lord at all times;

praise of him is always in my mouth.

Abbey Psalms & Canticles

I will bless the Lord at all times,

praise of him is always in my mouth.

I could easily provide more examples, but hopefully you get the point.

It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

* For years, the USCCB claimed the Revised-Revised Grail translation was going to be printed in USA lectionaries. Some books, such as the WORSHIP IV HYMNAL (GIA Publications, 2011) attempted to “get a leg up on competition” by printing the Revised-Revised Grail in their books. But their plan backfired because the USCCB—it turns out—was being dishonest when they said the Revised-Revised Grail would appear in lectionaries.

