“All Saints” • Jeff Ostrowski Tries to Simultaneously Accompany His Voice on the Organ

HOSE WHO HAVE studied the diaries of Cardinal Antonelli realize the disproportionately large role Professor Josef A. Jungmann (d. 1975) played in the liturgical reforms. During his entire priestly life, Father Jungmann never once celebrated a sung Mass. Although this beggars belief,1 perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised … because so many post-conciliar reforms could only have been enacted by people with a severely deficient knowledge of sacred music. (It gives me no joy to say this.)

Hidden By Humility • The world didn’t consider Father Valentine Young (d. 2020) a notable scholar, but I guarantee you he was in many ways smarter than Father Jungmann—or perhaps I should say “wiser.” The reality is, Father Valentine took pains to disguise his great learning. He did this by tremendous humility. I still remember how Father Valentine had a particular love for the “Gaudeamus” INTROIT. He got excited whenever a feast included it. In those days, I didn’t understand why he made such a big deal about it. However, over the years I’ve come to love this ancient chant deeply.

November 1st • The marvelous feast-day of November 1st—viz. THE FEAST OF ALL SAINTS—prescribes as its Entrance Chant the “Gaudeamus.” This morning, I attempted to simultaneously accompany my voice on the pipe organ while singing it:

A Saint Among Us • What can I say about Father Valentine Young? I was so blessed to know him. He brought happiness to the lives of everyone he encountered. And Father Valentine loved intensely the sacred liturgy, and especially Gregorian Chant. No matter where he went—even when he spent years as a missionary to the Navajo—he spread the love of CARMEN GREGORIANUM. He (of all people!) had a zillion reasons to be bitter … yet his heart was full of nothing but love, humility, and joy. Maybe someday God will give me the grace to be like Father Valentine.

Many profess to love God. Many claim they’re content each day to do God’s Will and not their own. Many profess to love Gregorian Chant. Many claim to love the sacred liturgy. But Father Valentine was the real deal .

Renewal of Challenge • In many recent articles, I’ve been recommending the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. I believe this book is indispensable for any serious Catholic choirmaster. (I certainly couldn’t run my choral program without it.) I don’t use the “P-word” word lightly, but I’m comfortable calling the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL peerless. Indeed, one of the main authors for the Church Music Association of America weblog declared (6/10/2022) that the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL “has no parallel and not even any close competitor.” For years, I’ve been searching for a qualified partner who’s willing to debate this assertion over zoom. Today—1 November 2024—I respectfully renew my challenge. Our website garners millions of hits, but so far nobody has accepted my challenge.

1 This is according to the testimony of Dr. Louis Bouyer, who was a close friend of Pope Saint Paul VI. Cf. page 257 of “Louis Bouyer Memoirs” (San Francisco: IGNATIUS PRESS, 2015). Father Jungmann seems to have taken the famous motto (“Jesuita non cantat”) to absurd extremes. On the other hand, the undeniable erudition of his publications wouldn’t be incompatible with a priest who spent most of his time alone or in scholarly pursuits.

