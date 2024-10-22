Corpus Christi Watershed

“Entrance Chant” for Sunday (27-Oct-2024)

Download the Entrance Antiphon in English for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time (27 October 2024). The original version wasn’t imitated, since the Vatican II calendar takes it from the 4th Week of Lent and Mode 2 doesn’t “match” its text. (Taking antiphons from ferial days in Lent was something William Francis Pohl hated, but not all agree.) This organ accompaniment corresponds to the vocalist score. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, you can listen to me attempt to sing it while simultaneously playing the organ.

