Entrance Antiphons • “Transitioning from a Contemporary to Sacred Music Program”

AVING WORKED with Jeff Ostrowski on several projects in the past, I’m so glad to be joining CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED as an author. I’ve long admired the excellent work done by the various contributors here, and I look forward to a beautiful and fruitful collaboration. Over the last few years I’ve been transitioning from a completely contemporary music program (at a church with a contemporary-music-loving congregation) into one that implements more and more sacred works. Though a slow process, it has been a complete success thus far. Our liturgies are more prayerful and the gentle approach has lost us ZERO parishioners. In fact, (at the time of this writing) our numbers have increased a little above Pre-COVID attendance.

Chanting The Propers • Mr. Ostrowski has encouraged me to share with our readers some of the techniques that have met with success here at my parish in Arizona. One way I’ve been introducing sacred music—besides using venerable hymn tunes with ancient texts—is chanting the propers. Below is one such ENTRANCE ANTIPHON for this coming Sunday in Gregorian Mode IV:

* PDF Download • ENTRANCE ANTIPHON (Rebecca De La Torre)

—For the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

As with all of the (hundreds of) scores on my website, The Modern Psalmist, I record and provide rehearsal tracks free of charge:

Transition Time! • For a choir accustomed to contemporary music, Gregorian chant was intimidating at first. But one method that’s worked well for me is to maintain a single mode for an extended period of time. That way, there’s a congruence from Sunday to Sunday, making the “new style” (though ancient) less intimidating—for both the choir *and* the congregation. For this purpose, I decided to compose Entrance Antiphons in Mode IV. These are simple propers, but not to the point of being monotone. To get a good intuitive feel for Mode IV, I studied the following ancient works from the GRADUALE ROMANUM: SANCTUS (from Mass III); AGNUS DEI (from Mass III), CREDO I (called the “authentic” or “cardinal” creed tone in the ancient manuscripts).

The Same In Spanish • Our congregation is predominantly Latino so I compose everything (!) in English and Spanish. You can download the Spanish version of the same ENTRANCE ANTIPHON for this Sunday here:

* PDF Download • ENTRANCE ANTIPHON (Spanish)

—Antífona de Entrada • 30º Domingo del Tiempo Ordinario (Modo IV, De La Torre).

As I already mentioned, on my website I provide—free of charge—rehearsal tracks for absolutely everything. Click here to instantly hear that Spanish ENTRANCE ANTIPHON.

The Future • My website consists of many thousands of scores, rehearsal videos, and mp3 files. Almost all of them are completely free, but you need to create a login. Over the next few years, I look forward to (each week) making readers aware of what I offer—again, everything I will share here is 100% free once you create a login—because I realize it can be overwhelming. If you find my resources helpful, I hope you will take advantage of all of them! Regardless, I think it’s important for everyone to at least be aware of what I offer. (A new project I’m particularly excited about is pronunciation guides for Spanish.)

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.