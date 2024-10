This coming Sunday—13 October 2024—is the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Some have expressed interest in perusing my “ORDER OF MUSIC.” If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The Communion hymn we’re singing—set to the tune of FREUEN WIR UNS ALL IN EIN—is particularly beautiful.

