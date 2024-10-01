Corpus Christi Watershed

“Entrance Chant” • For Sunday (6-Oct-2024)

Here’s the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON (PDF)—in Gregorian notation on five lines—for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time (6 October 2024) which is approaching quickly. Plainchant scholars will be interested in its inspiration: the Mode 4 version, including its use of ámbitu. (The ambitus in Gregorian terminology means “range.”) You can also download this organ accompaniment which corresponds to the vocalist score. If you enjoy rehearsal videos, you can listen to my recording by clicking here.

