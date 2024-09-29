An Anglican “Mess”

If I live to be 100 years old, there’s something I’ll never understand. 70+ years ago, the Anglicans produced a plainchant collection in English. But they didn’t understand Gregorian Chant notation—as you can see by clicking here. The blank space indicates which notes are supposed to be elongated (morae vocis) and it’s mandatory. What a crying shame nobody explained things to them before they began their enormous project. What I really like about the Anglican collection is their use of “Thee” when addressing God. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to calling God “you.” Strangely, Monsignor Knox said he desperately wanted to use “you” in his Bible translation (but he wasn’t permitted to do that).

