The GRADUALE ROMANUM says Psalm 33 can replace the proper Communion antiphon at any Mass. (The GRADUALE SIMPLEX says the same thing … in two separate places of the book.) I’ve posted a bright and clever arrangement of Psalm 33 in English and Latin. Rehearsal videos are also included. I hope you check it out!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.