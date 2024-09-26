The Boys of Saint Paul’s Choir School to sing Mahler 8 with Boston Symphony Orchestra

HE PURSUIT of musical excellence is the work of a lifetime. Some, through discipline, teamwork, and love of song achieve this even at a young age. Such a pursuit of excellence is embodied by the Boys of Saint Paul’s Choir School, Harvard Square, who will sing Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Andris Nelsons. Also known as the “Symphony of a Thousand” the work features eight soloists, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, The Boys of Saint Paul’s Choir School, pipe organ, and a typically enormous Mahler orchestration. There will be three performances, from October 4-6 at Boston Symphony Hall.

Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 8

THE CHORISTERS range from fifth to eighth grade with many beginning their training at St. Paul’s as early as third grade. Singing in both Latin and German, this too is not unusual for these boys who sing in multiple languages daily. Mahler’s epic work is presented in two large sections. Mahler chooses two outwardly disparate subjects for his symphony. The first, an exploration of the Pentecost hymn Veni Creator Spiritus is sung in Latin. The second, sung in German, is from the final scene of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust. However, God reigns supreme in both — the descent of the Holy Spirit gives Birth to the Church, and God’s triumph over Mephistopheles in Faust’s faithfulness.

Maestro Brandon Straub, Music Director of Saint Paul’s, speaks to this extraordinary experience and preparation which began over the summer:

“Being a part of Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 8 will be a profound experience for our boys — a memorable opportunity to be part of something so powerful. Tackling a work like this so early in the year can be daunting, and for most, the sheer magnitude of forces involved in this work is unlike anything they’ve encountered so far musically. For our youngest singers, being prepared to sing both in Latin and German, navigate a dense score (with the “Knabenchor,” two SATB choirs, soloists, and an orchestra reduction), and find their entrances amidst constantly shifting keys can be an especially challenging task, but it’s clear that many of the boys took advantage of the practice aids over the summer. I can’t wait for them to experience the thrill in the first rehearsals at Symphony Hall next week.”

IN PREPARING THE BOYS for Mahler 8, Maestro Straub who began July 1, 2024 as Music Director of Saint Paul’s Choir School, is off to about as illustrious a start as one can imagine. While the Choir School has a long history of collaborations with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under its acclaimed music directors, Straub comes to the school having already collaborated with and prepared choirs for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Furthermore, he was previously the Chair of the Music Department of a complex integrated music program at Saint Alban’s School and the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C. Notably, in his role last year as the Associate Music Director of Saint Paul’s Choir School, Straub developed a sound from the prechoristers (third and fourth grade) that was astonishingly cultivated an refined especially for such young singers. Now many of these same boys are poised to lead and serve as choristers.

A loftier goal: Service to God and each other

HOW DOES SUCH A YOUNG group of boys achieve such excellence? As an all all-boys Roman Catholic choir school in the Archdiocese of Boston, such excellence is a byproduct of a much more important goal: service to God and each other — God’s people. As Pope Pius X states in his Motu Proprio Tra le sollecitudini, (1903), the purpose of the Mass and therefore of sacred music is “the glory of God and the sanctification and edification of the faithful.” This speaks directly to the school’s motto: Repleatur os meam lauda tua —Let my mouth be filled with Thy praise.

These boys sing for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass a minimum of five days a week and attend Mass a sixth day. In two weeks, they sing and attend Mass more than many Catholic Schools do in an entire academic year. The liturgical calendar rules the schedule, singing on Christmas and throughout Holy Week as part of the school curriculum. Two choir rehearsals per day are part of the normal school day with additional rehearsals outside of school. They are immersed each day in the Roman Catholic treasury of sacred music of which Vatican II unapologetically emphasizes:

“The musical tradition of the universal Church is a treasure of inestimable value, greater even than that of any other art.” (§112 Sacrosanctum Concilium)

These boys are called upon daily to sing chant propers from the Gradule Romanum, choral works ranging from Renaissance polyphony through the Twenty-first Century, hymns, and psalms, and more. Coupled with a rigorous classical curriculum this combination makes for a unique Catholic education. Demands on musical sight-reading and analysis sharpen the boys’ minds which pays dividends in other subjects. Emphasis on personal responsibility in an activity that demands teamwork further cultivates traits that will be useful for a lifetime, This is regardless of what profession or vocation they pursue.

The spiritual and intellectual impact such music and environment has upon young minds and hearts is profound. These boys serve God and the community daily, offered from the wellspring of their musical studies, discipline, and joy.

Inspiring Conversion

In a reflection upon “A Life of Service” James Keough, Saint Paul’s Class of 2024 writes:

“My experience of singing for God at Baptisms, in daily Mass, and funerals has shown me how singing can be a service to others…I can see it really made a difference to people when they were sad…I have seen how singing can show people how much the choir cares about praising God and helping our community members. People can see we are singing intensely, not casually, and in people seeing how much the choir cares, this can inspire people to join the Catholic Church.”

As James notes quite profoundly, one cannot know the impact upon the souls of those who pray and sing with these boys each day. This may inspire deeper devotion and closeness to God. Closer to home such an environment has led to conversions of several students to the Catholic faith — a few in recent years alone. Furthermore, the Parish of Saint Paul’s usually has around thirty to forty Elect to be baptized and received into the Church at each Easter Vigil — an astonishing number that includes many students from Harvard University. Certainly, many are responding to the beauty these boys create daily. Pope Francis asserts in his Apostolic letter Desiderio Desideravi:

“Beauty, just like truth, always engenders wonder, and when they are referred to the mystery of God, they lead to adoration.” (§25, DD)

A Catholic Choir School education needs support!

SUCH UNIQUE INSTITUTIONS are not to be taken for granted. Saint Paul’s Choir School, founded in 1963 by Dr. Theodore Marier remains the only all-boys Roman Catholic Choir School in the country. The only other Roman Catholic Choir School in the United States is the Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City, Utah, a co-ed choir school founded in 1996 by Gregory Glenn. These institutions on such a scale are rare.

Furthermore, in a society that is increasingly secular, informal, and aligned with popular social norms hostile to spirit and truth, supporting Catholic education and a choir school is in fact counter-cultural and revolutionary. Some historic choral educational institutions in the U.K. have scaled back activities. Others have closed, such as the American Boychoir despite maintaining the highest of artistic standards. Another American stalwart, the Saint Thomas Choir School in Manhattan, may possibly close its doors despite artistic and academic excellence. While the Saint Paul’s Choir School has maintained steady and robust enrollment relative to other choir schools, the challenge both financially and culturally remains.

The teachers and students are doing God’s work. May it remain so to the fullest.

Soli Deo gloria

That all may sing

