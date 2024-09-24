Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

“Entrance Chant” • For Sunday (29-Sep-2024)

·

Coming up fast is Sunday, 29 September 2024, which is the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Here’s the PDF file for the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON—in Gregorian notation on five lines—which we’ll be singing. You can also download this organ accompaniment which corresponds to that file. Plainchant scholars will be interested in the ancient version it mimics (i.e. “takes as it inspiration”). If you enjoy rehearsal videos, you can listen to my recording by clicking here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.