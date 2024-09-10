Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

“He Wants to Share His Subject and His Background Is Impressive.”

·

One of our authors was
chosen to give a plainsong
workshop with legendary
composer, Kevin Allen.
Below is an example of
feedback from a participant:

THOROUGHLY ENJOYED the Gregorian workshop. Thank you so much for all your work. Mr. Ostrowski gave us information I never had about how to sing chant. I did sing it regularly in the 1950s and 1960s—and had gone to two workshops before this one—but was not instructed on how to sing it. Mr. Ostrowski has a pleasant speaking voice that is easy to listen to, and he shows a sense of friendliness and humor. He wants to share his subject and his background is impressive. He demonstrated and practiced with us the correct way to sing the chant, but encouraged us to decide for ourselves how we will do it after the workshop. He made some statements about his own faith that I think were valuable for all of us to hear. I thought I might be too tired to stay for the evening Mass, but the program energized me. Mr. Ostrowski made an effort to learn our names, even though it was only a one-day workshop. It might have been helpful to him if we had had name badges. Maybe this suggestion could be considered for any future programs that have a similar format. Thank you for all your fine programs. May God smile on all your endeavors.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.