One of our authors was

chosen to give a plainsong

workshop with legendary

composer, Kevin Allen.

Below is an example of

feedback from a participant:

THOROUGHLY ENJOYED the Gregorian workshop. Thank you so much for all your work. Mr. Ostrowski gave us information I never had about how to sing chant. I did sing it regularly in the 1950s and 1960s—and had gone to two workshops before this one—but was not instructed on how to sing it. Mr. Ostrowski has a pleasant speaking voice that is easy to listen to, and he shows a sense of friendliness and humor. He wants to share his subject and his background is impressive. He demonstrated and practiced with us the correct way to sing the chant, but encouraged us to decide for ourselves how we will do it after the workshop. He made some statements about his own faith that I think were valuable for all of us to hear. I thought I might be too tired to stay for the evening Mass, but the program energized me. Mr. Ostrowski made an effort to learn our names, even though it was only a one-day workshop. It might have been helpful to him if we had had name badges. Maybe this suggestion could be considered for any future programs that have a similar format. Thank you for all your fine programs. May God smile on all your endeavors.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.