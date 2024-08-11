(Chicago) • Upcoming Sacred Music Workshop!

AINT GREGORY’S HALL in Chicago, Illinois, has announced a Gregorian Chant workshop. The presenters—KEVIN ALLEN and JEFFREY OSTROWSKI—will be familiar to those who read our articles. This day-long workshop will take place on Tuesday, 3 September 2024 beginning at 9:00AM and concluding with a special choral Mass for the Feast of Saint Gregory the Great. Participants in this workshop will learn: (a) How to read Gregorian Chant notation; (b) History and spirituality of plainchant in the liturgy; (c) Tips for introducing chant to your parish choir.

Brief Overview • Interested in practical tips for introducing Gregorian chant into your choir on Sundays? Curious about the history and development of the ancient tradition of chant? Always wanted to try chant but not sure where to start? The Catholic Church teaches that Gregorian chant should be given “first place” in the Roman Liturgy (CCC, 116) yet it’s rarely heard in Catholic parishes today. Expressing the spiritual and theological richness of our faith, this ancient tradition brings a stunning beauty (and prayerful atmosphere) to the liturgy.

Participants will conclude by

singing alongside Saint Gregory’s

professional choir at a choral Mass

for the feast of Gregory the Great.

Click here for details.

