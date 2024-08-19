Corpus Christi Watershed

“Our Father” • (Arr. for 3 Voices)

When America went to war with Germany, many Episcopalian hymnals renamed all the German tunes. (Google: Germanophobia.) In an Episcopalian hymnal published in 1940, I came across a rather interesting three-voice arrangement of the famous “Vater unser im Himmelreich,” which readers will recognize from Felix Mendelssohn’s Sixth Organ Sonata. Click here to download it. If one is trying to avoid German, this tune (“VATER UNSER”) can be called “Psalm 112” or “Old Hundred Twelfth.” I suspect the Lord’s Prayer—in German—can be fitted to this tune. It’s also called by many other names; e.g. Joseph Vincent Higginson calls it “O Gott streck aus.”

