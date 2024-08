This coming Sunday—18 August 2024—is the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Some have expressed interest in seeing my ORDER OF MUSIC. If such a thing be appealing to you, it can be downloaded as a PDF file. Since this is a “Eucharistic” Sunday, our PROCESSIONAL reflects that. Since we just had a major Marian feast, our RECESSIONAL reflects that.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.