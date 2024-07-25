Corpus Christi Watershed

Spanish Psalter that’s great for the Organ!

RGANISTS MAY be looking for Spanish psalm settings that work well for their instrument. Composer Marc Cerisier has responded to this need by creating the Co-Cathedral Psalter. Maestro Cersiser has made this available for free download. It is also free to share. This collection includes the entire three-year cycle of Responsorial Palms in Spanish. The text used is from the Leccionario Mexicano (while the United States continues to work on its Spanish lectionary). It also includes all options for funerals and weddings making this an exceedingly useful resource. It is available from the CRCCM Repertoire Project found on the  Conference of Roman Catholic Cathedral Musicians website:

* * Co-Cathedral Psalter • Salmo Responsorial en español • Responsorial Psalms in Spanish 

* * Individual psalms are available here along with many other free compositions by Marc Cerisier. You can also find them individually in the CRCCM Repertoire project if you search by liturgical occasion.

MAESTRO CERISIER assists at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, Texas overseeing the Spanish music program. Quite notably, he arranged the organ accompaniments of the Roman Missal chants and Misal Romano chants for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. (USCCB). Furthermore, he has also provided extensive engraving for the USCCB. He has been a true servant of the Church.

The CRCCM Repertoire Project is very much worth exploring! It offers recommendations of choral music, antiphons, propers, and more for all Sundays of the liturgical calendar, solemnities, and certain Ritual Masses. This resource is open to the public, i.e., no pay wall, no membership requirement!

