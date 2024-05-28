Corpus Christi Watershed

“Holy God, We Praise Thy Name” (Simplified)

Earlier this afternoon, I found time to compose a simplified organ accompaniment (PDF) for Holy God, We Praise Thy Name, which is almost always paired with “GROSSER GOTT.” These simplified keyboard accompaniments are designed for musicians learning how to play the pipe organ. Pianists also seem to like them. The last one I uploaded was downloaded more than 1,900 times in a matter of hours. My volunteer choir sang the Brébeuf arrangement of this hymn on the feast of the MOST HOLY TRINITY, and here’s the ‘live’ recording from that Mass.

