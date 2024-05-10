“Yes or No?” • Should We Give People the Sacred Music They Ardently Crave?

HOPE THE BENEVOLENT reader will allow me to say a word about “giving people the sacred music they want.” Should the conscientious choirmaster give people the sacred music they want? I would suggest a mixture. On the one hand, we want to “push” or “lead” or “escort” Catholics on their journey to explore (and ultimately fall in love with, crave, and draw strength from) sacred music with real depth or richness. On the other hand, each of us is in the midst of a journey of our own. It would be foolish to expect everyone to be at the same “point” or “level of understanding” we’re at. Some are behind us, while others are ahead of us. Therefore, I feel the conscientious choirmaster should employ a mixture . In other words, we should take into consideration compositions our singers crave. We should not feel ‘resentment’ toward them for (perhaps) not having yet reached the level of understanding we’ve attained.

A Perfect Example! • I can’t think of a better example—to illustrate my point—than the ISTE CONFESSOR hymn. First, listen to it:

Note: That version was recorded yesterday morning by my students. It was created for an exciting new Spanish Hymnal which is forthcoming.

The Story Behind It • Now I will explain the story behind the ISTE CONFESSOR hymn. Years ago, during Vespers at the Sacred Music Symposium, I wrote a harmonization for ISTE CONFESSOR. (After all, the entire ceremony of Vespers is sung is plainsong, so I often use a metrical setting for the Vespers hymn for the sake of variety.) The participants went nuts over it. Many of them became “obsessed” with my SATB arrangement. They sang it in coffee shops (if you’re familiar with the concept of a “flash mob”). They went home and sang it with their choirs. Indeed, a group of young participants even formed a virtual choir to produce this fabulous recording.

Each year, I’d spend (literally) weeks editing about 300 pages of music for each SACRED MUSIC SYMPOSIUM. We always had a different theme. For example, one year was completely dedicated to a Gregorian hymn—and the conference culminated with a stupendous Mass by Palestrina based upon that melody. I thought the participants would appreciate always having a bunch of new music—but (believe it or not) some participants came to the conference each year just to sing the ISTE CONFESSOR hymn. And that’s just fine!

Summary • I’m trying to say that everybody’s on a different “point” of their sacred music journey. That’s why I believe the conscientious choirmaster will use a mixture of nova et vetera.

