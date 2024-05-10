“For The First Time” • Our Choir Sings In Spanish!

UR PARISH HERE in Los Angeles is run by members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter. Each Sunday our indomitable pastor and his curates offer five (5) Masses, two with the homily in Spanish. Even though I’ve been here 10 years, we’ve never yet sung anything in Spanish. That changed last week! Our volunteer choir sang a splendid setting of Ad Regias Agni Dapes (an ancient Catholic hymn suitable for Holy Communion) translated into Spanish:

Free rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #33013

Note: This beautiful hymn is part of an exciting new project: viz. a Spanish hymnal which consists of simple-yet-elegant melodies and harmonies.

