PDF Download • “Spanish Responsorial Psalm” for the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year B)

EAR OCCASIONS. Catholics are supposed to avoid near occasions of sin. For example, youngsters engaged in courtship are strongly urged to avoid “parked cars in deserted areas.” Those situations can easily lead to sins against the holy virtue of purity. Each day, we should ardently implore from JESUS CHRIST the grace of purity. Thanks to our fallen human nature, purity is something we must work at (especially males). I can’t speak for others, but I can say that for me personally certain liturgical websites constitute “near occasions of sin.” I have in mind certain authors who are dishonest, immature, and—in a surprising number of cases—emotionally disturbed. Even though I’m interested in liturgical topics, encountering such authors takes away my peace of soul. [Don’t forget I’m half Irish.]

Pardon This Interruption • In a moment, I’ll explain why I chose to begin this article the way I did. First, I’d like to share with you a new composition. Readers will recall I promised to promote original offerings by the CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP.

* PDF Download • 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year B)

—Spanish Responsorial Psalm • CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP.

Getting “Triggered” • Perhaps I have an “artistic” temperament, because observing idiocy bothers me. Once my peace of soul gets robbed from me, I have a hard time accomplishing what I’m supposed to as a Catholic husband, father, and church musician. There are proper and professional ways to write about the sacred liturgy. But some choose a different path, writing in a ways that’s flagrantly dishonest and hopelessly immature. Let me give you just one example. Some authors are constantly using obnoxious phrases such as:

M “I told you this would happen…”

M “I knew about this before anybody else did…”

M “I’ve been saying this for years…”

M “Etc. Etc. Etc. …”

When you see such phrases, it’s usually a “hint” or “indication” or “clue” the opposite is true.

Innovative Ideas? • For every rule, there’s an exception. Once in a blue moon, somebody actually does originate something. When that happens, it leads to a nice feeling. It makes one feel one is making a difference. I bring all this up, because many have adopted something I came up with in 2008 for the Chabanel Psalms collection. I’m talking about when the score leaves a blank spot one of the antiphon harmonizations that says: Compose your own! This has seemed to become popular, and you’ll notice the score above follows suit. They say “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” To repeat myself, being imitated gives one a satisfying sense of affirmation . On the other hand, God is the only one Who can (in the final analysis) create anything. I suspect that’s why my colleague, RICHARD J. CLARK, writes Soli Deo Gloria at the end of all his scores.

