PDF Download • Spanish Responsorial Psalm — “17th Sunday in Ordinary Time” (Year B)

OT ONE. I’m not aware of a single website or blog—except for ours—which delves into the psychology behind directing choirs in the Roman Catholic Church. I’m talking about articles which “build up” (mentally) aspiring choirmasters, speak in earnest about obstacles they can expect, provide guidance on avoiding discouragement, and so forth. We also give ‘tips’ and little bits of advice, such as an article I remember by Dr. Tappan wherein he encouraged choirmasters to let children from the parish tinker around on the pipe organ after Mass (which can result in them wanting to take lessons). How is it possible that ours are the only authors writing about such things? I don’t know … but perhaps it has something to do with a “reluctance” or “fear” on the part of choir directors to show vulnerability or deficiency. In other words, maybe they’re afraid that discussing their shortcomings publicly might scare off potential employers.

Promoting Young Composers • I’ll say more about this in a moment. First, I promised to promote the CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP. Here’s my attempt to record their Responsorial Psalm for the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B:

* PDF Download • 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B

—Musical setting by the CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP.

Here’s the direct URL link.

Vulnerabilities • The conscientious choirmaster must wake up each morning and call to mind something important: The planet has no shortage of haters. We must never let criticism by ‘haters’ bother us. We must strive to block them from our minds, the same way we “give no quarter” to temptations against the holy virtue of purity. Remember that for every 1,000 haters who cast stones and use derogatory language, there’s usually only one person willing to do something positive to help build up the Catholic Church. I’m sad to say that many of the articles by “liturgical conservatives” basically just repeat the same things over and over: They are smart and cultured; everyone else is a dumb philistine; and so on. Very few offer positive solutions.

Our Duty • We have a duty to encourage others striving to elevate the sacred liturgy. If we don’t do that, who else is going to? You will notice I posted a rehearsal video (see above) in spite of the fact that it contains many flaws. I’m clearly not a native Spanish speaker. But people who never offer anything because they’re waiting for it to be “perfect” will go to their graves without ever having produced anything. They’ll go to their graves without ever having learned anything or matured in any way. They’ll go to their graves without ever having offered anything in the service of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.

