URING HOLY WEEK we had tons of solemn ceremonies. As a result, at some of our Masses this weekend we had exiguous performing forces. In such circumstances, we “scale back” and do simple things—which can be wonderful. Below is a ‘live’ recording from our Mass, with just a handful of female singers. It’s an English translation of “Ad Cenam Agni Providi” sung to the tune of LLANFAIR, which is part of the exciting common melody strategy in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal.

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

‘Common’ Tunes • If you don’t know what I mean by “shared” or “common” hymn tunes, Natalia’s brief video explains.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.