Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

Exiguous Performing Forces?

·

URING HOLY WEEK we had tons of solemn ceremonies. As a result, at some of our Masses this weekend we had exiguous performing forces. In such circumstances, we “scale back” and do simple things—which can be wonderful. Below is a ‘live’ recording from our Mass, with just a handful of female singers. It’s an English translation of “Ad Cenam Agni Providi” sung to the tune of LLANFAIR, which is part of the exciting common melody strategy in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal.

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

‘Common’ Tunes If you don’t know what I mean by “shared” or “common” hymn tunes, Natalia’s brief video explains.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.