“Jesus Christ is Ris’n Today” (Simplified)

I hate hearing organists play wrong notes. I invite you to download this simplified organ accompaniment for hymn #699 in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. The hymn is “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today.” I’m toying with the idea of creating a whole bunch of these, to help amateur organists. The last one I uploaded was downloaded more than 1,900 times in a matter of hours. Hence, there seems to be interest in such a project. Also, rehearsal videos for each individual voice can be found at this URL link completely free of charge!

