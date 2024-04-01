PDF Download • “Jeff’s Most Popular Choral Arrangement For Easter” (By Far)

HEN I EMBED a PDF score directly into my blog articles, the file gets downloaded like crazy. The problem is, doing that makes it easy for readers to overlook the rehearsal videos for each individual voice (which require countless hours to produce). I hope nobody goes to LALEMANT POLYPHONY and scrolls through all the pieces listed there. That would take forever. It’s much better to use the search function, which immediately ‘zaps’ you to the correct piece. Those using Apple computers press “COMMAND + F” to use the search function. Those using a PC must press “CONTROL + F” to access the search function.*

Jeff’s Most Popular Arrangement • In 2001, I adapted a LEMMENSINSTITUUT version of the famous Easter Alleluia for SATB choir. The score has been downloaded more than 6,000 times and sung all over the globe. Singers tend to go “berserk” over this piece—they just can’t get enough of it! And if I don’t let them sing it, they become irked with me. This year, my 100% volunteer choir sang this arrangement during the OFFERTORY on Easter Sunday. Here’s an excerpt:

F ree rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at ree rehearsal videos forawait you at #5909

Vaux Passional • A splendid picture of our Resurrected Lord is shown in the Vaux Passional. In the Gospel of Mark, chapter 16, we read: “When the sabbath was over, Mary Magdalen, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome had bought spices, to come and anoint Jesus. So they came to the tomb very early on the day after the sabbath, at sunrise. And they began to question among themselves, Who is to roll the stone away for us from the door of the tomb?” You can see the three women in this wonderful drawing circa 1482AD:

