“Reprehensible Chrism Mass” • (Do Not Click)

OT ONCE. Not one time did I ever see my parents cry growing up. Nor did I ever see them express doubt or hesitation. But I’m sure they did feel doubt. And I’m sure they sometimes felt hesitation when discerning the correct course of action. I suspect my parents hid their doubt and hesitation so we children would not feel anxiety—and looking back, I believe their actions were noble.

Exception To The Rule • Many come to this website to have their spirits lifted. Our emphasis is always on positive things. We figure anyone who’s paying attention is already aware of the depressing news in the Church. At the same time, sometimes I feel angry when I see Catholics subjected to liturgical abuses. I ask myself: “Do I have a role to play? Do I have an obligation to make others aware of scandalous actions?” Broadly speaking, I can do very little to combat liturgical abuses. But every so often I see something so egregious I feel compelled to document it … “for the record” (as my father would say).

Disturbing Video • The following disturbing video was sent to us showing a Chrism Mass celebrated on 19 March 2024 in the Diocese of Superior (Wisconsin) at the CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop James Patrick Powers. Let me say it loud and clear:

This kind of stuff must end.

To add insult to injury, the weird ritual at the beginning is allowed to take place “ad orientem.”

These type of liturgical abuses are hardly confined to the United States. A few years ago, on ASH WEDNESDAY in Germany, a Mass featured utterly bizarre and offensive music by a composer named “Dominik Susteck.”

Cf. nn 85172

* Direct Download • 22.4MB

—Download this video file directly from GloriaTV.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.