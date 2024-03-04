PDF Downloads • “Contemporary Sacred Music”

(1) “O Sacrum Convivium”

SATB setting by Diana Corliss.

Here’s the direct URL link.

(2) “Ave Regina Cælorum”

English adaptation by Margaret Sonnek.

Margaret says: I truly appreciate all the work you do at Corpus Christi Watershed, especially all the wonderful music you share. I’m a cantor/choir member at my parish and have been trying to introduce the Marian antiphons. As like many typical Novus Ordo parishes, there’s bit of resistance and apprehension about singing Latin, but I’ve found success with getting my choir to sing “Alma Redemptoris Mater” this past Advent (as a post-communion meditation) by providing an English version along with it (so the congregation was able to hear it in both languages). This actually increased my choir’s openness and interest in learning more Latin! I was actually even asked if I could teach a class! When it comes to introducing Latin back into the liturgy, I, and other musicians, often hear the complaint of “I don’t understand what I’m singing,” which can then be addressed by accompanying Latin hymns with beautiful and accurate translations/adaptations. CCW has some excellent translations of “Salve Regina” sung to the simple chant that I will definitely be using after Lent and Easter. Seeing them, I was inspired to try my hand at an English adaptation of “Ave Regina Caelorum” for my choir to sing. I’d done a lot of searching online for versions in English that would work, but the ones I found were a bit more lax on accuracy than I preferred, or, in my opinion, the poetry of it was lacking. I wanted to share my version with you and would love any feedback you have. You are also more than welcome to share it on your website, free for use. It is in modern notation, but I do have plans to try my hand at putting it to chant notation when I have time. God bless you and all the work you do!