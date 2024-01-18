Abbat Pothier on Gregorian Chant

“There is, then, in the Church, in the Catholic liturgy, a music that, as we have just stated, is both a word and a song, a music rich and powerful, although simple and natural, a music that is not self-seeking, which does not attend to itself but comes forth as the spontaneous utterance of religious thought and feeling, a music, in short, which is the language of the soul touched by God and which, coming from the depths of the heart, also goes straight to the heart, takes command of it and gently raises it towards heaven.” —Dom Pothier (1880) [Il y a donc dans l’Eglise, dans la liturgie catholique une musique, qui, comme nous venons de le dire, est à la fois une parole et un chant, une musique riche et puissante quoique simple et naturelle, une musique qui ne se recherche pas elle-même, qui ne s’écoute pas, mais qui sort comme le cri spontané de la pensée et du sentiment religieux, une musique enfin qui est le langage de l’âme touchée de Dieu et qui venant du fond du cœur va aussi droit au cœur, s’en empare et l’élève doucement vers le ciel.]

