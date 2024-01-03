Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

Do You Recognize This “Christmas” Tune?

·

Over the last 70 years, ST VENANTIUS has fallen out of favor. One reason might be that many harmonizations of it are “chunky.” I was pleased to see the Brébeuf Hymnal adopted the harmonization by Dom Gregory Murray (probably the finest ever created for ST VENANTIUS). This morning, I created this pipe organ recording. The Christmas & Epiphany hymns by Bishop Venantius Fortunatus—who lived in the sixth century—are both alphabetical acrostics. Monsignor Ronald Knox, when he translated those hymns, created a dazzling alphabetical acrostic using English! In the NEW WESTMINSTER HYMNAL, Bishop Venantius’ hymns are paired with this melody.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.