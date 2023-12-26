Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

“Corde Natus Ex Parentis” (SATB)

·

A few minutes ago, I uploaded an English SATB version of “CORDE NATUS EX PARENTIS” (an ancient Christmas hymn by Prudentius). A nifty Latin version is also available. The quickest way to download either is to visit #668 in the Portal and scroll down to where it says: Additional information about Hymn 668. Many people don’t realize those “additional” sections exist! By the way, if you love “CORDE NATUS EX PARENTIS” you’ll want to check out this article.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.