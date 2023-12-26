“Corde Natus Ex Parentis” (SATB)

A few minutes ago, I uploaded an English SATB version of “CORDE NATUS EX PARENTIS” (an ancient Christmas hymn by Prudentius). A nifty Latin version is also available. The quickest way to download either is to visit #668 in the Portal and scroll down to where it says: Additional information about Hymn 668. Many people don’t realize those “additional” sections exist! By the way, if you love “CORDE NATUS EX PARENTIS” you’ll want to check out this article.

