Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

“PPG” (Plainsong Progress by Girls)

·

You can listen to this ‘live’ recording of females singing the INTROIT (“Pópulus Sýon”) last Sunday, which was the Second Sunday of Advent. I accompanied them softly on the pipe organ. I would like to remind everyone who listens: 100% of the singers in my choir are volunteers recruited from the congregation. Indeed, the two young women who acted as CANTRIX during the psalm verses had never sung solo—until yesterday!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.