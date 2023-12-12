“PPG” (Plainsong Progress by Girls)

You can listen to this ‘live’ recording of females singing the INTROIT (“Pópulus Sýon”) last Sunday, which was the Second Sunday of Advent. I accompanied them softly on the pipe organ. I would like to remind everyone who listens: 100% of the singers in my choir are volunteers recruited from the congregation. Indeed, the two young women who acted as CANTRIX during the psalm verses had never sung solo—until yesterday!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.