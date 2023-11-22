Corpus Christi Watershed

Worst Hymn Pairing Of All Time?

For hymns in the Brébeuf Portal not yet recorded by human voices, I’ve been attempting to create recordings on the pipe organ. My latest attempt (Mp3) is a hymn called “DAVOST.” It’s a nice tune, but it must be paired with just the right lyrics. Do sickening examples of hymn pairings exist? Oh, most certainly! To download the most ghastly pairing I know, try this one—if your stomach is strong enough. If such things interest you, check out: “Six Pernicious Hymn Pairings.”

