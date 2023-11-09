Corpus Christi Watershed

“Organ Interlude” (Dom Gregory Murray)

In my humble opinion, Dom Gregory Murray (d. 1992) was a splendid composer. Here’s my attempt to perform one of his INTERLUDES on the pipe organ. I’m not a “concert organist” so I deeply appreciate any feedback—especially about registration. By the way, you can download a fantastic collection of ORGAN INTERLUDES—all 104 pages completely free of charge—at this link. However, most readers will not take the time to click on that link.

