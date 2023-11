In the Extraordinary Form (“Missale Vetustum”) because Christmas falls on a Monday in 2023, the Vigil of the Nativity of Our Lord takes precedence over the Fourth Sunday of Advent. This usually only happens about every six years or so. I will miss the 4th Sunday of Advent, but the VIGIL Mass is also quite beautiful.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.