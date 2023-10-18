“Spotted” • Singaporean Sacred Sounds

HOSE WHO ATTENDED the Sacred Music Symposium last summer will remember the moving presentation given by Corrinne May. I glanced at the audience to see what effect Corrinne’s presentation was having, and most of the participants were weeping. I even saw a few members of the faculty crying openly—but I will not reveal who it was! A friend sent me some videos of Corrinne conducting her (100% volunteer) choir in Singapore. The first is a piece by Orlando de Lassus (d. 1594). Lassus was a polyglot, who often wrote letters using different languages and switching with ease mid-sentence. He spelled his first name a million different ways.

Here’s the direct URL link.

Immanuel Kant • Below is Corrinne conducing a piece by Thomas Tallis (d. 1585). The way the British pronounce “commandment” sounds weird to American ears. By the way, have you heard the joke about a Bostonian talking about the philosopher Immanuel Kant? People in Boston say “can’t” and “rather” like the British. So the joke has a Bostonian replying: “You can’t because it’s Kant.”

Here’s the direct URL link.

Father Valentine Young • Corrinne is a platinum singer/songwriter who is YouTube videos routinely garner 98,000 views or more. As Father Valentine Young would say: “Well, at least I can say I know famous people!”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.