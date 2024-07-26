“Simplified” Accomp. (3,400 downloads)

Searching the Brébeuf Hymnal portal reveals gorgeous hymn settings married to SAINT GEORGE, a melody quite popular among both Catholics and Protestants. A few weeks ago, I uploaded a “simplified” hymn harmonization for GROSSER GOTT which was downloaded more than 3,400 times—so folks appear interested in this project. Feel free to download the simplified keyboard accompaniment I composed earlier this morning for the SAINT GEORGE tune.

