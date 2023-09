Twenty-five years ago, if you’d told me I would end up as an organist, I would have laughed. But God seems to have had a different plan! I intend to record every hymn in the Brébeuf Hymnal on the pipe organ (if our Savior gives me the time and energy). You can hear my first recording if you go here and click on the button marked “Organ Only; Voices Removed.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.