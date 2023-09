Not long ago, I posted an Agnus Dei for Three Voices by William Byrd (d. 1623). When we sing the “Agnus Dei” at Mass, I often have the singers mix up, so they’re not standing next to someone singing their part. In my experience, this technique does wonders for tuning. Here’s a live excerpt (Mp3) of the Byrd from last Sunday.

