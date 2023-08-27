27 August 2023 • Nine Merry Men!

Half a decade has passed since nine (9) colleagues from Corpus Christi Watershed contributed texts, melodies, and harmonizations to a special hymn book in honor of North America’s patron saint, Father John Brébeuf. The website promoting it was massively overdue for a facelift. As of a few minutes ago, I can report that it’s been completely redone. I invite you to look it over. Thank you!

