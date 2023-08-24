24 August 2023 • FEEDBACK

From a female choirmaster: “Thank you for your recent article, Jeff. We here in _____ absolutely love our Brébeuf hymnals! They have saved my life as a choir director! ☺️ The ease with which my choir members plunge into a new hymn using the ‘common melodies technique’ is so wonderful. You can see the relief on their faces as they start to sing, knowing they have already practised the harmonies and the melodies in SATB. Makes my job that much easier…and theirs too!”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.