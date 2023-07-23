What Charles Weaver Did (!)

Dr. Weaver kindly made me aware of something stupendous. Created by Abbat Pothier’s assistant and approved by his successor (about ten years after his death), it’s a KYRIALE, GRADUALE, and VESPERALE: 2,000 pages long! It’s in Gregorian notation on five staves and marks each mora vocis. Here’s a photograph of the “Puer Natus” INTROIT taken with my iPhone. We’re having the complete collection professionally scanned. Thanks to what Dr. Weaver did, Jeff can now die in peace!

